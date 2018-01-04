Metro Denver housing inventory plummets

(Photo: Matthew Staver, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Residential listings on the market dropped 24.89 percent from November, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtor's monthly housing data.

The record for December was in 2007 when 24,603 homes were listed. This year, there were 3,864.

According to Steve Danyliw, chairman of the DMAR Market Trends Committee, that is a new all-time low.

"The lack of active listings should concern us all," Danyliw said. "Only time will tell if sellers will choose to stay in their current homes, afraid that they won't be able to find a replacement."

Danyliw also noted that December is typically the slowest time of year for homes going under contract. He also said the number of homes sold in 2017 were up from 2016.

"Year to date, the number of homes sold set a record as we closed out the year at 57,788 homes — up 2.93 percent from 2016," he said.

