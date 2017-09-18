Metro Denver housing market remains tight

(Photo: Matthew Staver, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver remains one of the tightest residential real estate markets in the country, with homes continuing to sell quickly.

According to the latest Re/Max housing report, Denver homes stayed on the market for only 24 days. Only in Omaha and Seattle, at 21 days, did homes stay on the market for fewer days. The national average was 47 days.

And there continues to be less inventory for sale in Denver. Re/Max reported that there's only a 1.4 month supply of home inventory in Denver, with only San Francisco (1 month) and Seattle (1.3 months) lower. According to Re/Max, a 6 months supply indicates a market balanced equally between buyers and sellers; nationally right now, there's a 3.1 month supply.

Commenting on the national trends, Re/Max co-CEO Alex Contos said in a statement that"the data shows that home hunters continue to experience very limited inventory and increased competition, and home sellers are benefiting from quick sales for top dollar."

