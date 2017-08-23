Metro Denver HVAC company ordered to temporarily shut down

(Photo: Courtesy Maudib)

A Westminster HVAC company has been temporarily shut down following a lawsuit filed by the Colorado Attorney General, who says the company never got the required building permits for its work, putting its customers in jeopardy.

Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said Wednesday that a Denver District Court Judge granted her request to temporarily shut down Mile High Heating & Cooling LLC. Coffman said her office found that the company performed more than 1,000 HVAC installations in consumers' homes and never received the required building permits for the vast majority of those.

The temporary restraining order prevents the company and its owner Kevin Dykman from doing business, including the sale or installation of furnaces, boilers, hot water heaters, air conditioning units or any other type of HVAC equipment.

Any company, or even a homeowner, installing HVAC equipment in a residence needs a building permit from the local building department. The process includes an inspection by the building department to ensure safety.

