Metro Denver immigrants have $6.9 billion in spending power, says report

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - As the immigration issues heat up with new immigration rules on deportation and President Trump's promise to revise his travel ban with seven Muslim countries, the Partnership for New American Economy has released state data on immigrants in an effort to show the economic impact they have.

In metro Denver, immigrants are estimated to have $6.9 billion in spending power, according to the report. They make up 12.5 percent of the metro-Denver population, and in 2014 they paid $2.3 billion in state and local taxes. The report is based on data from the 2014 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau and the data includes documented and undocumented immigrants.

The Partnership for a New American Economy, backed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, today launched its Map of Impact, which breaks down data by state and congressional district.

The group, described as bipartisan, has been pushing for immigration reform for several years, but the issue has heated up with executive orders on immigration from President Trump.

