Metro Denver luxury home sales climb upward

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Luxury home sales increased 21.7 percent in November year-over-year in metro Denver, according to Coldwell Banker's luxury housing report.

Denver claimed most of the highest-priced sales in November, with 66 of the 168 total luxury sales. Boulder claimed 25 total luxury sales.

"It’s pretty unusual for home sales to increase this much in the winter months, so this is a great show of strength for the Denver market," said Laitin Schwerin, a spokesperson for Coldwell Banker.

The median sales price of luxury properties decreased to $1.28 million in October, which was a 4.09 percent decrease from the price in November 2016.

