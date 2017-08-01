Metro Denver million-dollar-plus home sales rose in June

(Photo: Coldwell Banker Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The sale of multi-million-dollar homes in the Denver area isn't slowing down a bit, according to a new report.

The monthly report by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage indicates there were 259 sales of residential properties priced $1 million and higher in June; a 15 percent increase from 225 sales during the same month in 2016 and an 11 percent increase from 232 sales in May.

And May was a good month for multi-million-dollar home sales as well.

According to the latest report, high-priced sales included "38 were of properties priced $2 million or more last month, the same as in June of 2016, but a considerable increase from 21 sales in May 2017. Eleven $3 million-plus homes were sold in June, compared to eight in June 2016."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2veKyYE

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal