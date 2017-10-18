Metro Denver submits official bid for Amazon HQ2

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver has officially sent in its bid to become the home to Amazon.com Inc.'s second headquarters.

The Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. — the private organization leading the charge — says it submitted Colorado’s proposal today for Amazon’s HQ2 complex.

The EDC sent in a single proposal representing multiple communities, sites and regional assets that it says showcase the state’s competitiveness to support Amazon HQ2. The proposal was submitted in advance of Thursday's deadline set by Amazon.

Details about the proposal — and the text of the bid itself — have been secret. The EDC did confirm that eight potential development sites would be listed in the proposal representing Broomfield, Adams County, Denver County, Arapahoe, Boulder, Jefferson and Douglas Counties.

