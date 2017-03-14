Metro Denver unemployment rate rises to 3.1%

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver's unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent in January, up from 2.6 percent in December but lower than the year-ago rate of 3.5 percent in January 2016, according to raw county jobs estimates released Monday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The 3.1 percent unadjusted jobless rate is for a 10-county area that includes Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Broomfield and Centennial, but not Boulder County. The rate was the same with Boulder County included, however.

In Denver alone, the January unadjusted jobless rate was 3.1 percent.

Elsewhere in the Denver metro area, it was 2.6 percent in Douglas County, 3.0 percent in Broomfield County and Jefferson County, 3.1 percent in Arapahoe County and 3.7 percent in Adams County.

