Metro Denver will push lifestyle, workforce over incentives in Amazon HQ2 bid

DENVER - When Colorado submits its bid this month for Amazon HQ2, the proposal will emphasize the region's highly educated workforce, quality of life and global connectivity through its international airport.

Financial and tax incentives? Not so much.

“We are not the biggest incentive state — and we won’t do anything differently for Amazon than we would for any other company that is looking to locate here,” J.J. Ament, president and CEO of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp., told me Thursday.

Ament's agency is representing the region in preparing a bid for Amazon.com Inc.'s sprawling second headquarters campus.

In September, the Seattle-based online retail giant (Nasdaq: AMZN) announced that it plans to invest more than $5 billion to build and operate the new headquarters and that up to 50,000 employees would work there. ( Full details here.)

The open call launched cities into a full sprint to get their proposals together by the Oct. 19 deadline.

Ament is convinced that metro Denver, and the nine counties the EDC represents, will make it past the first round of applications by being competitive in quality workforce and quality of life.

“We don’t have to lure them with financial incentives,” Ament said. “We are not going to be that [kind of] proposal.”

