KUSA
Close

Metro Denver's 15 best Halloween events for 2017

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 3:46 PM. MDT October 04, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sure, it's been a bit chilly lately, but that nip in the air also means one thing — it's Halloween season in Denver.

And the Mile High City delivers. Among the many options are everything from (super creepy) haunted houses, to family-friendly corn mazes, to a Halloween parade and more.

Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, but there are plenty of things you and your family can do to celebrate ahead of time.

See the events at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xT9EO0

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories