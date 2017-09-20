Metro Denver's economic growth outpaces national average for metro areas

Denver Metro area. (Photo: GETTY IMAGES)

Metro Denver's economy grew at a pace of 2.4 percent in 2016, outpacing the average growth rate of the nation's metro areas, according to a new report released today by the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Denver metro area — including Aurora and Lakewood — had a real gross domestic product (GDP) of $197.9 billion, up from 2015 when it was $190.9 billion.

The growth, however, still leaves the metro area as No. 18 for year-over-year growth out of 382 metropolitan areas ranked in the analysis. The GDP measures the total output of goods and services in a given area.

More can be found at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal