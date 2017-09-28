Metro North Chamber of Commerce appoints former 9News anchor as president and CEO

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Gregg Moss, the former KUSA-9News anchor, has been named Metro North Chamber of Commerce's next president and CEO.

Moss takes follows former president and CEO Angela Habben, who announced her resignation in July. Steve Arnold, the chamber's communication manager, has been serving as interim president and CEO.

Moss said he is ready to embrace the opportunity.

"The Metro North Chamber is focused on fueling the region’s remarkable economic growth in a way that is intentional and collaborative, and I look forward to bringing a bold new vision for the organization as we grow opportunities for the members and communities we serve," Moss said.

Moss comes to the chamber from Lakewood's Mile Hi Church, where he oversaw the nonprofit as executive director.

