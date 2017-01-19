Mikron is further expanding its U.S. HQ in metro Denver

(Photo: COURTESY | CONFLUENT DEVELOPMENT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Mikron Automation will again expand its U.S. headquarters, located in Arapahoe County, with an additional 19,000 square feet of industrial space at its existing facility, which is part of the Dove Valley Business Park.

Mikron Automation is a division of Switzerland-based Mikron Group, which manufactures customized automation products for pharmaceuticals, medical, automotive, consumer, electrical and construction uses. The company moved its U.S. headquarters from Aurora after the development of its n ew facility in Arapahoe County, which began in 2015.

“Mikron is truly a forward-thinking company with keen insight into how to continue strengthening relationships with current and future customers across North and Central America,” said Celeste Tanner, chief development officer of Confluent Development.

Denver-based Confluent Development developed Mikron's initial space in the business park as an anchor tenant for a 25-acre technology park. After the expansion is complete, which is expected this spring, Mikron will have 82,000 square feet.

