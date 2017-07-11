Milwaukee company buys Denver event-production firm

(Photo: GOOGLE MAPS PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Milwaukee-based event-production company has acquired DSI Event Group, a Denver firm also in the production business.

Clearwing Productions, which also operates out of Phoenix, makes its first expansion into the Denver market with the acquisition. The company, which had $35 million in revenue in 2016, declined to provide terms of the deal.

DSI Event Group was founded in 1979 as Dowlen Sound Inc. The company operates out of a 35,000-square-foot facility at 4650 Leyden St., near Interstate 70 in north Denver.

The company offers audio production, lighting, video, staging, design, event coordination, equipment rentals, touring, installations and event consultation services and retail sales.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p8mo8



