Minneapolis developer breaks ground on $86 million Westminster apartments

(Photo: City of Westminster)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Minneapolis-based developer Sherman Associates has broken ground on The Sherman, an $86 million apartment project in Westminster with 24,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

The Sherman is going up at Westminster Boulevard and 88th Avenue, in the area of the old Westminster Mall. Ten percent of its 255 units will be reserved for income-restricted tenants.

The groundbreaking occurred less than a month after the city announced that an Origin Hotel and Marcyzk's Fine Foods will be developed on the mall site — an area that city leaders are referring to as "Downtown Westminster."

“The Sherman groundbreaking is the kick-off of much activity to come,” said Westminster Mayor Herb Atchison. “Right now we have deals working on several parcels on the Downtown Westminster site, and they will bring a mix of residential, retail, office and entertainment that match our long-term vision.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vpNUYA

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal