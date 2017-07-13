Minnesota sues CenturyLink; lawsuit alleges overbilling

Level 3 Communications Inc. headquarters campus in Broomfield. (Photo: LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS/TAAGE DRESSEL-MARTIN)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Minnesota Attorney General filed a lawsuit Wednesday against CenturyLink Inc., alleging billing fraud.

Louisiana-based CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is trying to acquire Broomfield-based Level 3 Communications Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) in a $34 billion deal.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson alleged that CenturyLink charged people more than an original price they were quoted, even after the customer provided proof of the lower price quote.

The Star-Tribune in Minnesota reported Swanson said "“It is not OK for a company to quote one price and then charge another for something as basic as cable television and internet service."

