Molson Coors in deal to distribute spiked Arnold Palmer drink

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Molson Coors Brewing Co. said it's made a deal to distribute an alcoholic version of the traditional lemonade-and-iced-tea Arnold Palmer drink.

The Denver brewer (NYSE: TAP) said it's made a deal with Hornell Brewing Co., Inc., an affiliate of AriZona Beverages, to distribute Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half.

The alcoholic drink will be available in select markets later this year and will roll out nationally next year, Molson Coors said.

"It’s an FMB (flavored malt beverage) made with real juice and select teas, so it brings a great combination of flavor and refreshment. The Arnold Palmer branded beverages have a very strong following and we believe this new hard iced tea and lemonade will provide consumers with even greater choice, as well as further extend our leadership position in the FMB space," said Kandy Anand, Molson Coors chief growth officer, in a statement.

