Molson Coors makes deal to import Mexican beer

Molson Coors makes a deal to distribute Mexican beer Sol for the next 10 years in the U.S. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Molson Coors Brewing Co. said it's made a deal to distribute Sol beer from Mexico in the U.S.

The Denver beer company (NYSE: TAP) said it signed a 10-year distribution deal for an undisclosed amount with Sol owner Heineken to distribute the 118-year-old Sol label in the U.S.

Molson Coor's MillerCoors division will begin distributing the beer in this fall, with the company announcing the beer will continue to be brewed in Mexico. Heineken bought Sol and the Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma Brewery in 2010.

"Given the steady growth of the Mexican import segment in the U.S. over the past few years, the addition of Sol represents a key addition to our portfolio," said Mark Hunter, Molson Coors CEO, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2s0arKm

© 2017 KUSA-TV