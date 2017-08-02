Molson Coors reports flat Q2 results

(Photo: Matthew Staver, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Molson Coors Brewing Co. reported second-quarter results Wednesday that were largely flat.

The giant Denver brewer reported second-quarter adjusted net income of $1.66 per share and sales of $3.091 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters First Call expected earnings of $2.15 and sales of $3.1 billion.

In the latest quarter, Molson Coors stumbled in Canada, where net sales dropped by more than 4 percent and net income fell by more than 22 percent.

"Our second quarter performance was in-line with our expectations, and we remain on track to deliver our 2017 business and financial plans, cost savings targets and cash flow goals," CEO Mark Hunter said in a statement.

