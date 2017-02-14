Molson Coors sees beer sales fall in Q4, 2016

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Beer sales dropped in the fourth quarter and in fiscal 2016 for Molson Coors Brewing Co.

The Denver company (NYSE: TAP) reported net beer sales fell more than 4 percent in the latest quarter, and fell by 2.3 percent in fiscal 2016, compared with the same periods a year earlier. Sales of Coors Light fell by nearly 2 percent in the latest quarter.

The company reported a non-adjusted loss of $608.1 million for the fourth quarter, with the company saying that "this decrease was driven by an impairment charge recorded for the Molson brands in Canada, higher U.S. GAAP tax expense, and an indirect tax provision recorded in Europe."

After adjustments, Molson Coors reported actual quarterly income of 46 cents per diluted share, down from 49 cents per share a year earlier. For the fiscal year, after adjustments, the company reported actual earnings of $3.17 per share, down from $3.76 a year earlier.

