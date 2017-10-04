More Colorado business filings available online

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams (Photo: Wayne Williams)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams has added more business filing forms online.

Here is a key to the new online forms:

-For Colorado Limited Liability Partnerships and Limited Liability Limited Partnerships use the Statement of Change Changing the Entity Name form.

-All entities needing to add an attachment to a filed document use Statement of Change to Add an Attachment.

-For all Colorado entities needing to correct something in the company name use Statement of Correction Correcting the Entity Name. This includes adding or removing punctuation or correcting the capitalization of words and such.

Both statements of change still require a $10 filing fee. The fee for the correction statement remains at $150 for a paper transaction, but is reduced to $10 for an online filing.

