More million-dollar homes sold in Denver last month than a year earlier

This 11,433-square-foot home with six bedrooms on 10 acres at 4545 South Holly Street. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - More million-dollar mansions sold in Denver last month compared with a year earlier.

According to Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, there were 145 sales of $1 million and higher residential properties last month, up 10 percent from 131 in September 2016.

The median sale price remained at $1,325,000, which was the same as a year earlier.

“The luxury market saw a leveling in sales price which is typical for this time of year. While prices held steady, total sales made very strong gains," said Chris Mygatt, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Colorado, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ggbkXf

© 2017 KUSA-TV