More states give the OK to Level 3 CenturyLink deal

(Photo: Level 3 Communications Inc. headquarters campus in Broomfield)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two more states have given their approval to the acquisition of Level 3 Communications Inc. by CenturyLink Inc.

Minnesota and Virginia recently approved the deal, joining 13 other states that have given their OK for Louisiana-based CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) to acquire Broomfield-based Level 3 (NYSE: LVLT) for $34 billion.

""More than 15 states and territories have approved or cleared the CenturyLink - Level 3 merger, showing that regulators understand this transaction will create a robust, resilient and secure network and improve the combined company's ability to meet the ever-increasing demands of customers," said John F. Jones, CenturyLink senior vice president for public policy and government relations, in a statement.

But not all states have been swift to approve the deal.

