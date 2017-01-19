Mortenson finishes Panasonic building near DIA

Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Co.'s new operations and technology center

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - M.A. Mortenson Co. said Wednesday that it’s finished a 112,500-square-foot operations and technology center for Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Co. near Denver International Airport.

The Panasonic building is part of a development called Peña Station NEXT at 61st Avenue and Peña Boulevard along the new rail line to the airport.

The station and the development surrounding it has been dubbed Denver’s “Smart City.” When completed, the complex is expected to sport solar power panels coupled with big batteries to support a microgrid electric system. It will also have LED street lights that analyze data from video feeds to turn on and off, community Wi-Fi, electric vehicle charging stations, and autonomous electric shuttles, according to Panasonic.

Panasonic Enterprise Solutions announced in 2014 it had chosen Denver, over 21 competing cities, for its new headquarters.

