Most-changed cities: Denver's in the top 10 nationwide

Caitlin Hendee , KUSA 3:30 PM. MDT October 20, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ask any metro Denver resident who's lived here for 10 years or more — Has this city changed? The answer will be yes — a lot.

In fact, the Mile High City has tied with Portland, Oregon, at fifth place among U.S. cities that have transformed the most in the past decade, according to a new ranking compiled by Magnify Money, an online financial advisory site.

Denver, with a score of 83.9, saw the highest ranked changes in rent and house prices, and the lowest ranked changes in crime rates. Rent, specifically, grew 60 percent in the last 10 years in Denver; housing prices grew 35 percent, the ranking says.

Read more about the criteria and the other cities on the list at the Denver Business Journal.

