Mountain View Fire: Homes safe after Mead oil tank explosion

A plume of smoke was visible for miles after a Anadarko oil tank caught fire in Mead Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Mt. View Fire Rescue)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Mountain View Fire says it doesn’t appear there are any hazards at homes near the site of an oil tank explosion last week that killed one man and critically injured three others.

Firefighters say they checked homes near the Anadarko site near Highway 66 and County Road 13, and did not find any indication residents were in danger.

Air monitoring following the May 25 explosion also showed no signs of hazardous gases from the site.

The explosion happened when contract crews worked on what is called a battery – which is a tank or group of tanks that collect crude oil before it goes into a pipeline.

What led up to the fire and explosion remains under investigation.

It was the second fatal explosion linked to an Anadarko site in two months.

Investigators say an underground line was to blame for a deadly explosion at a Firestone home that killed two people.

State officials confirmed to 9NEWS last week that they discovered a pocket of potentially explosive methane gas beneath a street in that same neighborhood, which is just a few miles from where the battery fire occurred.

Copyright 2017 KUSA