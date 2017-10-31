Mountain West Credit Union Association joins suit against Equifax

Denver-based Mountain West Credit Union Association has joined a class-action lawsuit against credit-monitoring firm Equifax Inc.

The association, which represents 125 credit unions in three states — Colorado, Arizona, and Wyoming — is joining the Credit Union National Association’s class-action lawsuit.

In September, Atlanta-based Equifax (NYSE: EFX) announced it had been hacked and the private information of 143 million U.S. customers had been compromised. The breach, the company said, included credit card numbers for about 209,000 U.S. consumers.

The Mountain West Crest Union Association says that breach put the credit unions and other financial institutions at risk because Equifax failed to secure its website, ignored warnings from security experts and delayed reporting the breach, which was only partially disclosed Sept. 7, 2017, the association says.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2yjDBI2

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal