NASA adds 8 space station missions, bringing more launches to ULA

A rendering of the CST-100 Starline capsule being made to take NASA astronauts (Photo: BOEING CO.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - NASA has tripled the number of flights awarded to SpaceX and Boeing Co. to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station, giving Centennial-based United Launch Alliance four more manned missions to launch.

The Washington D.C.-based space agency’s Commercial Crew Program announced Tuesday that it has added four ISS flights each to SpaceX (also known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp.) and Boeing, bringing each company to six ISS missions scheduled to fly by 2024.

NASA has turned to the private companies to develop spacecraft to carry U.S. astronauts to the ISS, initially awarding two missions each to Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket, and to Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule. Each spacecraft is supposed to carry up to four astronauts and 220 pounds of cargo at a time to the ISS on missions starting in 2018.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner will launch atop an Atlas V rocket made by United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp.

