National law firm expands its Colorado reach

Boulder attorneys Nathan Seiler, Carin Cutler and Steve Dupont have joined Ballard Spahr. (Photo: PAUL WEDLAKE PHOTOGRAPHY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - National law firm Ballard Spahr LLP is expanding its Front Range business and finance reach by adding three Boulder-based attorneys.

The Philadelphia-based firm's chair, Mark Stewart, said the new partners are Carin Cutler, Nathan Seiler and Steven Dupont, who are based in Boulder where there is a growing hub for emerging growth companies and venture capital and private equity investments in the life sciences, technology and natural products.

The three are known for their work in securities, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, transactional matters for emerging growth and venture capital clients, the firm said.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.