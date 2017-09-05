National law firm to acquire Minneapolis-based firm; both have Colorado offices

(Photo: Paul Wedlake Photography)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ballard Spahr LLP -- a Philadelphia-based coast-to-coast law firm with offices in Denver and Boulder -- has agreed to acquire Minneapolis-based Lindquist & Vennum, a firm with a Denver location.

When the deal becomes effective on Jan. 1, the combined firm will be known as Ballard Spahr with more than 650 lawyers in 15 offices.

It will have 53 lawyers in Colorado, which would make it one of metro Denver's top 15 law firms according to DBJ List research.

Ballard Spahr lists 32 lawyers in its Denver office. Four of those lawyers are also listed at its Boulder office, which it acquired in February.

Lindquist & Vennum lists 21 lawyers in Denver, plus several paralegals.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vJ3fol

