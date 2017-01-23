New Amazon fulfillment center in Colorado to create 1,000 jobs

The Amazon logo is projected onto a screen at a press conference on September 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Amazon unveiled the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Fire HD in 7 and 8.9-inch sizes. (Photo: David McNew, 2012 Getty Images)

KUSA - Amazon.com Inc. said it will open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Aurora that will employ 1,000 people.

The new facility will augment Amazon's (Nasdaq: AMZN) existing 452,000-square-foot sortation center in Aurora's Majestic Commercenter that was announced last year. That facility employs several hundred workers.

Amazon said workers at the Aurora fulfillment center — its first in the state — will pick, pack, and ship large-sized customer orders.

“We are excited to create 1,000 new full-time jobs in Colorado that pay 30 percent higher than traditional retail jobs and receive comprehensive benefits starting on day one,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North America Operations, in a statement.

