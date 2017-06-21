New Bank of the West exec to manage small-business services from Denver

(Photo: Handout)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Bank of the West has hired Joe Chasteen as its senior vice president/national small business manager, and he will be stationed in Denver.

The San Francisco-based bank — a unit of Paris-based BNP Paribas — hired Chasteen from Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB), where he was director of business banking strategy as well as national sales manager. Previously he held various Midwest-regional posts with Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

Chasteen will focus on supporting customers with annual revenue up to $10 million.

Bank of the West has $83.8 billion in assets.

