New Belgium becomes 2nd Colorado craft brewery to go nationwide

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - By the middle of this year, Colorado will be home to two craft breweries that are sold in every state in America.

New Belgium Brewing, the Fort Collins-based maker of Fat Tire and darling of the environmental community, announced Tuesday that it has signed distribution deals to get its products by June into Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Oklahoma — the final four states now lacking its portfolio.

When it enters those markets, it will join Oskar Blues Brewery of Longmont as two of the small number of craft breweries distributed into all 50 states.

“We have always taken a very measured approach to growth, and that model has served us well,” said Rich Rush, New Belgium’s northeast and Canada sales director, of the brewery that launched in 1991. “That said, it’s immensely fulfilling to know that we’ll be a fully national brand with distribution in all 50 states this year.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p13v8

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)