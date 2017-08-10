New Belgium brewmaster opens new Fort Collins craft brewery

Peter Bouckaert discusses his 20 years as brewmaster at New Belgium during an interview with the Coloradoan (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - You can now find Peter Bouckaert bussing tables on the weekend.

The New Belgium Brewing brewmaster of two decades, who helped introduce sour beers to the U.S., has launched a much smaller operation called Purpose Brewing & Cellars in Fort Collins with former 1933 Brewing brewer Zach Wilson.

The 4025 S. Mason St. taproom in the old 1933 Brewing space had a soft opening last weekend and is now open from noon to 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bouckaert plans to leave New Belgium at the end of the year.

“It feels so relaxing to be open now,” Bouckaert said. “We’ve spent a lot of day, nights and weekends pulling this project together.”

The addition brings the tally of open breweries in Fort Collins to 22.

