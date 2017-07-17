KUSA
New Belgium names spirits executive as new CEO

Jacob Laxen, Fort Collins Coloradoan , KUSA 3:08 PM. MDT July 17, 2017

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - New Belgium Brewing has turned to the spirits industry to find its next CEO.

The Fort Collins-based craft brewery announced Monday that Steve Fechheimer will take over the employee-owned company. He had been the chief strategy officer at Beam Suntory, the Illinois-headquartered spirits company that owns Jim Beam Bourbon, Maker's Mark Whiskey and Pinnacle Vodka among other liquor brands.

“I’m excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead such a wonderful company,” Fechheimer said in a statement. “New Belgium, with its incredible history and heritage, has an amazingly bright future."

Fechheimer is moving to Fort Collins and will assume the CEO role in mid-August.

