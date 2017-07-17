New Belgium names spirits executive as new CEO

New Belgium Brewing Co., seen in this June 22, 2016, photo, will expand its distribution network across the United States this spring (Photo: Austin Humphreys/Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - New Belgium Brewing has turned to the spirits industry to find its next CEO.

The Fort Collins-based craft brewery announced Monday that Steve Fechheimer will take over the employee-owned company. He had been the chief strategy officer at Beam Suntory, the Illinois-headquartered spirits company that owns Jim Beam Bourbon, Maker's Mark Whiskey and Pinnacle Vodka among other liquor brands.

“I’m excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead such a wonderful company,” Fechheimer said in a statement. “New Belgium, with its incredible history and heritage, has an amazingly bright future."

Fechheimer is moving to Fort Collins and will assume the CEO role in mid-August.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2tz981h

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan