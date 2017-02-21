New Belgium releases 2017 La Folie

Nathan Westerfield, right, and Brandon Senn drink a couple of La Folie brews at the New Belgium Brewing Company tasting room in Fort Collins Friday, Feb. 7, 2014 (Photo: Erin Hooley/The Coloradoan)

New Belgium Brewing's most famous sour is back in the market.

The 2017 La Folie has been released in 22-ounce bombers and on draft. Attendees of the brewery’s Lost in the Woods event earlier this month got the first bottles ahead of the public release.

This is the 20th consecutive year the beer has been released.

La Folie, a Flanders-style sour brown ale aged in oak barrels, is credited as being the first commercial sour beer to be released by a U.S. craft brewery. It's named after the French phrase meaning “the folly” — with the name taken from a previous one-time collaboration beer made by New Belgium and the now-defunct Redfish Brewhouse of Boulder.

