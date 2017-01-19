New business filings up in Q4; signs of continued growth in Colorado's economy in 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams describes new business filings in the fourth quarter of 2016 as unrelenting growth.

There were 24,763 new business filings in the fourth quarter of 2016, a 6.3 percent increase over the same period in 2015. That makes the fourth consecutive quarter of increases and indicates that the state's economy will continue to grow into 2017.

For the year, 109,526 new business filings were recorded in the state, also showing growth over 2015. Existing businesses renewals increased to 487,592 for the fourth quarter in 2016 and business entities in good standing increased by 5.8 percent year-over-year.

The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report released Thursday also shows that confidence increased among state business leaders ahead of both the first two quarters in 2017. “Q1 expectations increased to the highest level since Q2 of 2015,” the report says.

