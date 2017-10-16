New Denver hotel construction pace slows down over past year

(Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's red-hot hotel construction pace has slowed considerably in the past year.

Denver only had 4,091 hotel rooms under construction in September, down more than 8 percent from the 4,470 hotel rooms that were under construction in September 2016, according to hotel data firm STR.

Nationally, there's a 5.7 percent increase in hotel room construction, STR-US-hotel-pipeline-for-September-2017">according to STR.

Just a few months ago, Denver was one of the top markets in the country when it came to year-over-year new hotel room construction growth.

In June, Denver was seventh in the country with 4,872 hotel rooms under construction, which was a 64.3 percent increase from the previous June.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hJvNEk

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal