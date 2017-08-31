New details revealed on IKEA's 2nd Colorado store

(Photo: IKEA RENDERING)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - IKEA said it will open its second Colorado store — this one in Broomfield — in summer 2019.

The Swedish retailing giant originally said it would open a store in Broomfield last year, but didn't specify when the store would open.

The 400,000-square-foot Broomfield store will have 1,500 parking spaces and will be built on 36 acres at the northwestern corner of Interstate 25 and State Highway 7. Construction is expected to begin next spring.

IKEA said the store will employ 500 people during the construction process and 300 when it opens.

