New Fort Collins coffee shop hires people with disabilities

Elli's Deli has launched a coffee shop. The operation that also runs a food cart employs those with developmental and learning disabilities (Photo: Jacob Laxen/The Coloradoan)

Elli’s Deli debuted in Northern Colorado last summer as a food cart that employs workers with developmental and learning disabilities.

As the operation gears up for its second season on the road, Elli’s Deli has also opened a brick-and-mortar coffee shop inside a new Fort Collins rehabilitation and assisted living center.

The stand greets those who enter The Suites of Fort Collins at 4880 Ziegler Road. The Eduro Healthcare-owned facility initially pursued the partnership.

“There’s a lot of need for something like this in the community,” said David Koch, Elli’s Deli manager. “We want to provide an opportunity for people to grow.”

The store is open to the public and serves a Guatemalan coffee in addition to breakfast burritos, pizzas, sandwiches and baked goods from Daddy Cakes Bakery.

