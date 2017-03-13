New Jersey company says it wants to buy Ciber

Ciber Inc.'s corporate headquarters is located at 6312 S. Fiddler's Green Cir. Suite 600 E. in Greenwood Village, CO. (Photo: CAITLIN HENDEE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shares in Ciber Inc. were soaring Monday on news that a New Jersey company was offering to buy the company.

AMERI Holdings Inc., with its shares trading on the over-the-counter bulletin board at "AMRH," said it's offering 75 cents per share for Ciber's outstanding shares, which is a big jump from Ciber's Friday closing price of 28 cents per share.

But Greenwood Village-based Ciber (NYSE: CBR) hasn't agreed to any sale, yet.

"Ciber's Board has not responded to AMERI's offer, which strongly suggests to us that the (mergers and acquisitions) committee of the board is not serving the best interests of CBR stockholders," AMERI said in a statement.

