New law gives Colorado car dealers a leg up in contracts with auto makers

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 9:28 AM. MDT August 10, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado automobile dealers begin operating Wednesday under new rules that give them more leverage in dealing with the wave of automobile recalls and requests for pricey dealership upgrades that have been coming in recent years from automobile manufacturers.

Senate Bill 298 — a lengthy measure that was passed unanimously by the Colorado Legislature in the final week of the 2017 session — goes into state statutes as part of a large group of new laws that take effect 90 days after the May 10 adjournment of the session.

Other new state laws include:

- A measure to bar regulation of direct primary care services in which patients contract directly with doctors.
- Final rules allowing unaffiliated voters to cast ballots in party primaries.
- And an effort to increase the teaching of computer science in Colorado schools.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vq0yEx

