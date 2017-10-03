New look for RTD's Civic Center Station is taking shape

(Photo: Courtesy of RTD)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The $31 million overhaul of RTD’s Civic Center Station downtown is chugging along and expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The plan called for peeling back the concrete roof of the old station, which had a dark, bunker-like feel, and building an open air station with views of the Colorado Capitol, the 16th Street Mall and Civic Center Park.

The old station at the intersection of Broadway and Colfax also needed structural repairs and waterproofing. The new structure will be easier to maintain and repair long-term, according to the Regional Transportation District.

Tuesday, three canopies made from the same fabric used for the iconic white tents at Denver International Airport and also at Denver Union Station, were set in place at the bus terminal.

