New mortgage firm opening four locations in Colorado

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new mortgage company said it's opening four locations in Colorado.

Nest Home Lending LLC said it's a joint venture partnership between Houston-based Cornerstone Home Lending Inc., and Oakwood Homes, a privately-owned homebuilder in Colorado.

The four locations are in Colorado Springs, Centennial, Longmont, and Greeley, with an additional location in Utah coming soon, the company said.

"With Nest Home Lending, we can offer Oakwood buyers an even better one-stop shopping experience from contract to close," said Scott Thorson, COO for Oakwood Homes, in a statement.

