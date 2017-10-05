New outlet mall breaks ground in Thornton, to be open by fall 2018

A look at the outlet mall set to open in Thornton in 2018. (Photo: Simon Malls)

Groundbreaking for the new outlet mall set to open in fall 2018 happened Thursday in Thornton.

Simon, one of the more well-known builder of malls and outlets, invited the Thornton mayor and other local VIPs to attend the early morning groundbreaking.

The outlet center will be at the intersection of Interstate 25 and 136th Avenue.

An outlet mall is very similar to regular malls - like Colorado Mills or Cherry Creek Shopping Center - but usually offers discounts of anywhere between 25 and 65 percent every single day.

Simon has had some recent trouble in the Colorado area; the hail storm in May that damaged Colorado Mills has still kept some stores and kiosks closed. They're expected to reopen in time for Black Friday.

The storm caused serious flooding and even put holes in the mall's roof. Read some of our coverage below:

