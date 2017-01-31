New Smucker's manufacturing facility bringing 500 new jobs to Longmont

(Photo: Courtesy Smucker's)

LONGMONT - A new $340 million manufacturing facility that will make Smucker’s Uncrustables will bring 500 new jobs to Longmont, the company announced Tuesday morning.

Construction on the facility will start in spring 2017, and production is slated to begin in 2019, the J.M. Smucker Company said. It will be built in two phases, and have 250 employees at the end of the first phase and 500 by the completion of the second.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper lauded the announcement in a news release, saying “this news helps demonstrate that Colorado, with its innovative ecosystem, skilled workforce and exceptional business climate, is a state where industry can grow and thrive. We look forward to welcoming Smucker to our state.”

The Longmont Economic Development Partnership and City of Longmont have been trying to nab the Smucker deal since late September.

Longmont Mayor Dennis Coombs called competition for the new facility “strong.”

This announcement comes a week after Aurora announced it had netted a new Amazon fulfillment center that would create 1,000 new jobs in the area.



