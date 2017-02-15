New study reveals what's really important to diners at restaurants

Patrons care more about service and ambience than food quality, a new study finds. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Turns out, the tastiness of the food isn't the number one factor influencing consumers at restaurants.

It's actually the ambience and service, particularly at high-end restaurants.

That's according to new research from the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business, where DU professors Don Bacon, Ali Besharat and H.G. Parsa, as well as University of South Carolina professor Scott Smith, co-authored a paper analyzing the relationship between consumer behavior and restaurants.

According to their research, the most dramatic effect on consumers, and how much money they're willing to part with for a meal, depends on ambience, particularly for high-priced restaurants. Service also has a major effect.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lQJAu1

(© 2017 American City Business Journals.