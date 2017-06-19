New super-community bank promises big bank products with small bank touch

Russel Schmucker, Metro Denver regional president of Sunflower Bank

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A merger between two community banks – both with Denver branches – promises a supersized community bank with big-bank products but small-bank decision making.

Kansas-based Sunflower Financial and Texas-based Strategic Growth Bancorp Incorporated have officially completed their merger, which received green lights earlier this month from banking regulators.

The super-community bank is a marriage, effective today, that brings together the holding companies and their respective banking entities: Sunflower Bank N.A., First National Bank of Santa Fe, and Capital Bank, SSB, as well as Guardian Mortgage Company, Inc.

They’ll call the new holding company FirstSun Capital Bancorp. Combined, the new bank will have more than $4 billion in assets, and be headquartered in downtown Denver, where it will operate as Sunflower Bank. Sunflower says it will be the third largest Colorado-headquartered institution by total assets.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2rOFxAb.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal