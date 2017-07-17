New Trump attorney on Russia probes has Denver ties

Attorney Ty Cobb (Photo: Hogan Lovells)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The high-powered white-collar defense attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to help the White House face Russian-influence probes has Denver ties.

Ty Cobb, 66, a longtime partner at Hogan Lovells, was managing partner of the law firm's Denver office for five years in the early 2000s. The firm was then known as Hogan & Hartson ahead of a merger.

Cobb also led the firm's white collar and investigations group from Denver and served as its litigation group director. He currently is based in Washington, D.C.

His Hogan Lovells bio page says: "Clients managing crises, allegations of corruption, and other critical matters turn to Ty to guide them." A 2015 Super Lawyers profile called Cobb "the big gun on whom powerful people rely."

