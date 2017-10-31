New UPS package center in Aurora to employ 700

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Parcel Service Inc. says it is opening a $90 million package distribution facility in Aurora that will employ 700 workers when fully operational.

The 360,000-square-foot building is located in the 110-acre East Park 70 industrial business park along Interstate 70, the Atlanta-based shipping giant (NYSE: UPS) announced Tuesday.

“Aurora is happy to welcome UPS to the city,” Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan said in a statement. “I’m proud of the partnerships that make these projects a reality, create jobs for our residents, and drive economic vitality in Aurora.”

UPS spokeswoman Kim Krebs told the DBJ that the building is being completed in phases, with the first phase -- a package sortation site -- expected to be operating by next week ahead of the busy holiday shipping season.

